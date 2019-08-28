Sepio Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,507. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.