Sepio Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.13. The company had a trading volume of 358,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,222. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $386.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.