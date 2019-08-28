SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 538,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 41,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,156. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In related news, insider Travis Whitton sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $315,131.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,106,027 shares of company stock valued at $25,930,744 over the last 90 days. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

