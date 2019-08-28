Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.26. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 401,601 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

