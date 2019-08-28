Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,460 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,002,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,503,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,468,000 after buying an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,013,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,911,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.58.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,044. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $536.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

