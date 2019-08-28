Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Grows By 21.6%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 775,700 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,778 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $1,596,976.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,910,176 shares in the company, valued at $431,200,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $144,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,363.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $11,713,663. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

