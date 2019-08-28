Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rises By 22.0%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 748,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,105,000 after purchasing an additional 486,904 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 929,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 85,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,698,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

BOKF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,673. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

