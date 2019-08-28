Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Increases By 22.1%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $907,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,129.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 15.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CBIZ by 25.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in CBIZ by 17.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 270,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 18.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 913,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 142,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

