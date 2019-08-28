Short Interest in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Grows By 19.4%

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Community First Bancshares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community First Bancshares by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 38,066 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Community First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

