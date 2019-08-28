Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Declines By 24.6%

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jayhawk Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $94,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

NYSE:CO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 154,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,502. The firm has a market cap of $670.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.20. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.