Short Interest in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Decreases By 40.9%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 620,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HTBX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 48,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,955. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

