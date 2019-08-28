Short Interest in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Declines By 9.4%

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 608,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 2,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,883.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 170.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 104,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,164. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $639.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

