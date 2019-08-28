Short Interest in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Decreases By 40.3%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. 174,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

