Short Interest in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Declines By 10.4%

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mahmud Ul Haq sold 179,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,902,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,510,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $978,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Medical Transcription Billing worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,520. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

