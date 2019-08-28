Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Drops By 33.2%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,336,500 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 2,001,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,811,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 315,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.05%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

