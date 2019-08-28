Short Interest in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Grows By 10.1%

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,697,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 1,541,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

ROP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.04. 2,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.