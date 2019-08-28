Short Interest in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) Decreases By 47.7%

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the July 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Speedway Motorsports stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 152,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,899. The firm has a market cap of $806.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Speedway Motorsports has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Speedway Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth $1,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Speedway Motorsports from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.