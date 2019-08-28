Short Interest in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Drops By 9.2%

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,566,100 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 13,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,077,000 after buying an additional 333,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 204,831 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 6,645,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,457. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

