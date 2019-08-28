Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Rises By 9.3%

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TGEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.10. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in Tecogen by 15.2% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 374,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tecogen by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tecogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tecogen during the second quarter worth about $2,030,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Tecogen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

