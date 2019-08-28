Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Declines By 20.4%

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

THR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $74,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John U. Clarke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,037.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $165,530 and sold 14,527 shares valued at $355,795. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

