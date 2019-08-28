Short Interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Drops By 36.4%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CFO Michele Greco purchased 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,400 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

VERU stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,141. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

