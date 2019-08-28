SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0430 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and C-CEX. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $765,335.00 and approximately $3,816.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,717.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.01792619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.24 or 0.02990279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00690269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00743447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00065748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00479729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009330 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,808,898 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

