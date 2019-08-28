Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SIA traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.90. 95,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,710. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.39. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$15.44 and a 52 week high of C$20.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

