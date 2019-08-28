Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

BSRR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,567. The company has a market cap of $369.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 508.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

