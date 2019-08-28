Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director Al Messina Sells 14,600 Shares

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director Al Messina sold 14,600 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $189,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Al Messina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Al Messina sold 8,859 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $114,901.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Al Messina sold 5,400 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

SAMG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 88,000.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

