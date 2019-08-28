SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.88.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,264. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,998,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 151,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $6,943,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 542.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 988,600 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

