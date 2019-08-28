Skeincoin (SKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $66,633.00

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Skeincoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Skeincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Skeincoin has a total market cap of $66,633.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,759.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.01783176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.03020186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00689729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00745703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00479341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Skeincoin Coin Profile

SKC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,762,172 coins and its circulating supply is 13,674,063 coins. Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co. The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

