Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Sells $76,800.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $77,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $76,725.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $75,300.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $84,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $84,550.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $84,925.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $86,225.00.

NASDAQ:WORK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 5,087,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87. Slack has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $38,000.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Slack in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

