SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 8.4%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.99, approximately 3,950,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,132,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 2.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,961,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 141,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.