SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 519.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.56. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.