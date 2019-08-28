Social Activity Token (SAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $124,142.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00071925 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00332934 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007299 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001264 BTC.

About Social Activity Token

SAT is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

