SolarCoin (SLR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $629.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00690269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014473 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000728 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,783,499 coins and its circulating supply is 55,562,450 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

