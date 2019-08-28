SophiaTX Hits Market Capitalization of $668,859.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. SophiaTX has a market cap of $668,859.00 and $46,893.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Liquid. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.53 or 0.04963508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SPHTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,858,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,390,352 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

