Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,380 American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.67. The company had a trading volume of 409,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $126.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

