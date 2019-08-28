Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,513 BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of BP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 52,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 344,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of BP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 34,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

NYSE BP traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,570. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $47.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

