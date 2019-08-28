Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 988 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,752,453,000 after acquiring an additional 213,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,362,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,640,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,833,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,473,000 after acquiring an additional 143,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $915,425,000 after acquiring an additional 240,339 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.80 on Wednesday, hitting $282.65. 105,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

