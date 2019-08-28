Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 762 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 433,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.04.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.