Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,310. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.04. 32,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

