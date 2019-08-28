Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $6,956,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BCE by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 419,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in BCE by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. 24,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,491. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

