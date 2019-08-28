Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,554. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

