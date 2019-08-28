Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $2,871,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.00. 52,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

