South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on South State to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,917. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that South State will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 8.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of South State by 7.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

