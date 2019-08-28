Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 9,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,079. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCE. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,851,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,584,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,838,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,428,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

