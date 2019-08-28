SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) shares fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.58 and last traded at $91.58, 38,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,998,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53.

