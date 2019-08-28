SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stake Lowered by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 4.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $26,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.52. 5,283,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,658,258. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.17 and a 200 day moving average of $287.47.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.