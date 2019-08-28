Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($2.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SPT stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 181.20 ($2.37). The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.39). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 1.59 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

