Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.70

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $6.49. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 5,724,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,350,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 99,395 shares of company stock worth $653,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 406,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 296,242 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

