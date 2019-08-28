SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,173.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,156.88. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

