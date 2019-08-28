SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,878 Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Eaton by 40.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after buying an additional 288,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,251,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,315,000 after buying an additional 420,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,525,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,360,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,618,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after buying an additional 141,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 79,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,926. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

