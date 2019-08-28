SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $752,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,896. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.